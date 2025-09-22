Aaron Glenn: I’m not going to focus on the negative, we’ll build on this

Aaron Glenn opened his postgame press conference on Sunday by saying that the Jets are “not the same team” that they’ve been in past seasons, but things don’t look radically different from the outside.

Glenn’s first three games as a head coach have featured two losses in games that the Jets led in the final two minutes, which gives them five such losses since the start of last season. Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers saw the Jets grab a lead after edge rusher Will McDonald returned a field goal he blocked for a touchdown just after the two-minute warning and then give it up after letting Tampa drive down the field for another field goal try.

Glenn said there aren’t “moral victories” in the NFL, but stressed that these aren’t the “same old Jets” because “these guys are going to fight no matter what the situation is.” He also explained that point of view despite an 0-3 record.

“You just said we’re 0-3, we’re 0-3. How many more games do we have left? That speaks for itself,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “We have a lot of games to go play and you can build on this, you can build on this. The one thing I don’t do, which I understand that New York media tries to do, is the negative parts of it, but I’m not going to be that way. I’m going to let you guys deal with that. We’re going to let you guys deal with that. We’re going to look at the things that we did well and we’re going to continue to push forward because we’re going to improve, and we’re going to make sure that we get over that hump — I do know that.”

If Glenn wanted to focus on the negatives, he’d look at his team falling behind 23-6 in the first three quarters and a defense that couldn’t get a stop when they needed one. The fourth quarter brought more positives, but they are going to have to play that way for 60 minutes before anyone puts away the “same old Jets” moniker once and for all.

