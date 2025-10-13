Aaron Glenn: Justin Fields “took a step back” in his fifth game

After Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, during which the Jets offense gave new meaning to the term “offensive,” coach Aaron Glenn bristled at a question regarding whether he’d bench starting quarterback Justin Fields.

By Monday morning, Glenn had a more measured response, after reflecting on the question that was asked about whether Fields should sit.

“When you look at what Justin did, the games that he played,” Glenn told reporters. “Listen, I didn’t think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back. I’m with you guys 100 percent. And we can’t have that. And we have to get better than that. And he knows that. Ann he knows that better than anyone. So I don’t think you try to bench a player after having one true bad game. Because I thought the other games he played fairly well.”

This opens the door to potentially benching Fields if he has another bad game.

And Sunday’s game was bad. Minus-10 net passing yards, fueled by nine sacks. Fields repeatedly held the ball for too long.

The Jets host the suddenly-hot Panthers on Sunday before playing the Bengals in Cincinnati. Then comes the bye. It’s on Fields to turn it around soon, or Tyrod Taylor will likely be getting a chance to help the Jets turn yet another bad season around — and to perhaps keep Glenn from being one and done as the team’s head coach.