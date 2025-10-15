 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn on Breece Hall trade talk: They’re rumors, I want him here

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:33 PM

The Jets are 0-6 and that makes it unsurprising that they are seen as a team that could be sellers at the trade deadline this season.

When that conversation comes up, it doesn’t take long for running back Breece Hall’s name to come up. Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal and there was trade chatter about him this offseason, so it was probably inevitable that his solid start to the season would result in more speculation.

Head coach Aaron Glenn’s answer in August was that he was not interested in moving Hall to another team and he said on Wednesday that nothing has changed in his eyes.

“They’re rumors. I still feel the same way,” Glenn said at his press conference, via multiple reporters.

Hall said last week that he hopes to remain with the Jets. The trade deadline is November 4.