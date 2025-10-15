Aaron Glenn on Breece Hall trade talk: They’re rumors, I want him here

The Jets are 0-6 and that makes it unsurprising that they are seen as a team that could be sellers at the trade deadline this season.

When that conversation comes up, it doesn’t take long for running back Breece Hall’s name to come up. Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal and there was trade chatter about him this offseason, so it was probably inevitable that his solid start to the season would result in more speculation.

Head coach Aaron Glenn’s answer in August was that he was not interested in moving Hall to another team and he said on Wednesday that nothing has changed in his eyes.

“They’re rumors. I still feel the same way,” Glenn said at his press conference, via multiple reporters.

Hall said last week that he hopes to remain with the Jets. The trade deadline is November 4.