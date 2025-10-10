Breece Hall does not want the Jets to trade him

Jets running back Breece Hall is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and there’s been talk for months that he’s due for a new deal. But no deal has come, which has led to talk that he could be traded.

Hall says he does not want that.

“This is my fifth month dealing with this now,” Hall said. “At this point, it is what it is. I’m here. I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet and everything. At the end of the day, I don’t control what goes on, I only control what I do on the field and how I handle my business off the field. So for me it’s all about servicing my teammates and coaches the best way I can, and let God handle whatever else. Every day I come out, like I said, I’m servicing my teammates and coaches, glorifying God, and whatever happens happens after that.”

With the Jets having the worst record in the NFL, it might make sense to trade Hall now for future draft picks, rather than hold onto him and risk losing him in free agency and getting nothing in return. But Hall sounds like he’d prefer to stay where he is — and perhaps sign a second contract with the Jets soon.