Aaron Jones carted to locker room, Vikings down 7-6

  
Published November 10, 2024 03:24 PM

The Vikings are trying to rally for a win in Jacksonville and it looks like they’ll have to do it without running back Aaron Jones.

Jones left the game in the third quarter after taking a shot to the midsection during a run and he was checked out on the sideline before getting on a cart for a ride to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

It’s officially a chest injury and he’s questionable to return.

That cart ride came after the Vikings were able to drive for a field goal after Jones’s exit. That cut Jacksonville’s lead to 7-6 late in the third quarter.

The Vikings have held the ball twice as long as the Jaguars on Sunday, but three Sam Darnold interceptions have kept them from moving in front of their hosts.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m. ET: Jones returned to the game in the fourth quarter.