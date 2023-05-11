 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones embraces Packers’ underdog role

  
Published May 11, 2023 12:14 PM

For the first time in 16 years, the Packers don’t have Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. For the first time in a long time, the Packers aren’t favored to win the NFC North.

The Lions and Vikings have better odds to win the division, with the Bears even ahead of the Packers on some sports books.

The Packers are embracing the underdog role.

I’m used to it , being an underdog or being slept on, personally, so it’s a position I love to be in,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “Nobody sees you coming at all. Everybody’s relaxed when they’re thinking about you, or they don’t think you’re capable of it.”

Jordan Love is replacing Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback. The Packers went 6-10 in Rodgers’ first season as the starter after he replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

And Packers head coach Matt LaFleur already warned that the team and its fans “all kind of have to temper our expectations for [Love].”

Love and the Packers, of course, hope to prove everyone wrong.

“When you prove people wrong, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Jones said. “I think that’s what we’re going to do this year -- prove a lot of people wrong. We’re not worried about anybody’s opinions. We know what’s going to be written out there or where they’re going to have us selected to finish.”

The Packers believe in themselves, not what others believe about them. Time will tell.