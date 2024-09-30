Aaron Jones: I got what I wanted in Lambeau Field return

Aaron Jones celebrated many wins at Lambeau Field as a member of the home team and the running back got to experience a win as a visitor on Sunday.

Jones signed with the Vikings this offseason and ran 22 times for 93 yards in his new team’s 31-29 win over his former one. Jones also caught four passes for 46 yards, but never got the trip into the end zone he said he was looking forward to leading up to the game.

Jones wanted to celebrate that touchdown with a Lambeau Leap, but had to settle for a postgame one that he said felt just as good as he hoped.

“I’m like, ‘You guys are worried about me Lambeau Leaping? You guys should be worried about the score,’” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I came here and got what I wanted and I did get my Lambeau Leap in, so I got a two-for-one. Just didn’t score, but I still got the Lambeau Leap.”

The win moved the Vikings to 4-0 on the season, so Jones has plenty of company in Minnesota when it comes to feeling pretty good about how things are unfolding this fall.