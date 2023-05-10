 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones on Jordan Love: When he talks, everybody listens

  
Published May 10, 2023 10:43 AM

The Packers have spent the early weeks of their offseason program getting used to life with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback and Love said on Wednesday that one thing that’s changed with his new job is that he can be more vocal than he was as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.

Love’s words are finding an audience. That was the message from running back Aaron Jones during his own press conference on Wednesday. While talking about Love, Jones said “when he talks, everybody listens” and explained why the quarterback has already won the “full trust” of his teammates.
“He believes in himself, first off,” Jones said. “That’s No. 1. You’ve got to believe in yourself or nobody else is going to believe in you. He believes in himself, he cares about everybody around him and we’ve seen him just come in consistently and just work, work, work. As an athlete, you want to come in and play right away. That wasn’t Jordan’s case, he didn’t have that opportunity. He did it the right way, he waited his time and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him.”

In addition to a new starter in Love, the Packers have a young receiving corps this year and Jones said he plans to make Love’s job running the offense easier by being “extra eyes and ears” on the field this season. The Packers also have AJ Dillon in the backfield and both players will likely be leaned on a lot as the Packers plot their new offensive course in 2023.