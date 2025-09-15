Aaron Jones questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Vikings have already lost center Ryan Kelly due to a concussion on Sunday night and now have more injury concerns.

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, left tackle Justin Skule is out with a concussion.

The Vikings are already playing without left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is inactive with a knee issue.

The Vikings are down 15-6 to the Falcons midway through the fourth quarter.