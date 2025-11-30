Aaron Jones questionable to return with shoulder injury, Seahawks lead Vikings 19-0

It’s been a rough day for the Vikings offensively and it may get worse.

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Jones went into the sideline medical tent after he fumbled on a short reception midway through the third quarter. FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver noted that Jones effectively had to be cajoled into the tent for examination. Minnesota announced Jones was questionable a bit later.

The Seahawks lead the Vikings 19-0 late in the third quarter. Making his first start, Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer has had a rough go of it, going 14-of-22 for 88 yards with two interceptions so far on Sunday.