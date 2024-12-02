 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones “thankful” Vikings believed in him on a rocky Sunday

  
Published December 2, 2024 07:04 AM

Running back Aaron Jones has had issues holding onto the ball in the last few games, but the Vikings did not stop looking his way as they tried to beat the Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones fumbled twice early in the game and dropped a potential touchdown pass later in the game, but the Vikings had him on the field to catch the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“For me, it was a roller coaster,” Jones said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But I’m thankful for the guys in this locker room that keep my head up, keep me up. Coach as well, he’s like, ‘We’re going to come back to you. Keep your head up.’ And it ended up happening at the end at the most important time.”

Jones has four fumbles in the last three games, so ball security is something he will need to prioritize even if the Vikings are willing to keep looking his way as he works things out this season.