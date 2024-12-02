Aaron Jones “thankful” Vikings believed in him on a rocky Sunday

Running back Aaron Jones has had issues holding onto the ball in the last few games, but the Vikings did not stop looking his way as they tried to beat the Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones fumbled twice early in the game and dropped a potential touchdown pass later in the game, but the Vikings had him on the field to catch the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“For me, it was a roller coaster,” Jones said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But I’m thankful for the guys in this locker room that keep my head up, keep me up. Coach as well, he’s like, ‘We’re going to come back to you. Keep your head up.’ And it ended up happening at the end at the most important time.”

Jones has four fumbles in the last three games, so ball security is something he will need to prioritize even if the Vikings are willing to keep looking his way as he works things out this season.