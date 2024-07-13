Aaron Rodgers: Achilles feels good, my summer ends on Sunday

Ravens rookies are the first players reporting to training camp, but it won’t be long before members of all 32 teams are up and running.

That includes the long-awaited return to action for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into last season and shut down any comeback plans late in the regular season as the team fell out of contention, so it’s been a long wait for him to get back in the lineup.

Rodgers did take part in offseason work before skipping mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt. In an interview with NBC Sports while taking part in the American Century Championship golf tournament, Rodgers said that the final hole on Sunday will mark the end of his time off ahead of the 2024 season.

“My Achilles feels good, you know, I felt really good at the end of last year,” Rodgers said. “There’s always that kind of plateau part. It’s just about getting back into it. I felt good all spring. Had a beautiful trip to Egypt. This is like the last marker. Summer’s over on Sunday. Walking up on 18 is like super bittersweet, but it’s fun to be out.”

Jets rookies are set to report to camp on July 18 and the team is scheduled to hold its first full squad practice on July 24.