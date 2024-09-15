Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall put Jets up 14-10

The Jets have moved into the lead in Tennessee.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers capped the team’s first possession of the second half with a 26-yard strike to running back Breece Hall for a touchdown. The score puts the Jets up 14-10 over the Titans with just over 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

It’s the second touchdown pass of the day for Rodgers, who also hooked up for a score with running Braelon Allen in the first half of the game. Hall also had a 30-yard run during the drive and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was penalized for roughing Rodgers on a third-down incompletion to Mike Williams.

Those kinds of mistakes — Will Levis has two turnovers — are hurting the Titans on a day when they’ve largely outplayed the Jets. They’ll need to keep producing without hurting themselves to move back in front.