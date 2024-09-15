 Skip navigation
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall put Jets up 14-10

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:49 PM

The Jets have moved into the lead in Tennessee.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers capped the team’s first possession of the second half with a 26-yard strike to running back Breece Hall for a touchdown. The score puts the Jets up 14-10 over the Titans with just over 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

It’s the second touchdown pass of the day for Rodgers, who also hooked up for a score with running Braelon Allen in the first half of the game. Hall also had a 30-yard run during the drive and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was penalized for roughing Rodgers on a third-down incompletion to Mike Williams.

Those kinds of mistakes — Will Levis has two turnovers — are hurting the Titans on a day when they’ve largely outplayed the Jets. They’ll need to keep producing without hurting themselves to move back in front.