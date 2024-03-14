Aaron Rodgers denies being a Sandy Hook denier

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has previously espoused conspiracy theories disputing the reality of the Sandy Hook shooting from December 2012. One of the sources was CNN’s Pamela Brown, who said Rodgers made remarks to her suggesting that the shooting did not actually happen.

Rodgers, more than 18 hours later, has posted a denial on X.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,” Rodgers said. “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

The issue emerged because presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has confirmed that Rodgers resides at the “top of the list” to be the running mate for Vice President. Rodgers has posted neither confirmation nor denial of that fact on X.

Rodgers also has never addressed the contention from former Packers teammate DeShone Kizer that Rodgers apparently believes 9/11 was an inside job.