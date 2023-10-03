Aaron Rodgers disappointed his Saturday message to Jets went public

When Aaron Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show last week, the Jets quarterback said he wanted the team to stop pointing fingers when things are going badly and do a better job of holding their poise.

Rodgers rejoined the Jets for the first time since tearing his Achilles a few days after delivering those comments and he addressed the team on Saturday night before their game against the Chiefs. The message that Rodgers delivered in that setting was similar to the one he sent publicly, but that doesn’t mean Rodgers was keen on having it leave the team’s meeting room.

During this week’s appearance with McAfee, Rodgers said that he thinks the team needs to do a better job of keeping things behind closed doors.

“When it comes to some of the stuff I talked about, I think that was one of the more disappointing things about the entire weekend,” Rodgers said. “Part of the process of being a team that’s connected and being a team that sticks together is there’s some things that are meant for the locker room. Conversations that should stay in the locker room, in the meeting room, in the hotel. . . . We need to learn as an organization that some things need to be kept in-house. We gotta tighten the ship up a little bit.”

While Rodgers didn’t want his message to be spread, he did say he thinks there’s a “better energy” around the Jets. He was careful to note that there was no moral victory to take away from Sunday night’s loss simply because it was closer than anyone might have expected.