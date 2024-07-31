Aaron Rodgers doesn’t rule out playing in the preseason

Aaron Rodgers played 10 snaps in the third preseason game in 2023 in his first season in New York. It was more plays than he played in the regular season as the quarterback tore his Achilles in his fourth snap of the season opener.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week that his “instinct” is that Rodgers won ‘t play in the preseason this year.

Rodgers, who has not played a game since that Week 1 game of the 2023 season, was asked how he felt about not playing in any of the team’s three exhibition games.

“News to me,” Rodgers said, via Erich Richter of the New York Post.

Rodgers is 100 percent recovered from his Achilles injury, and, in fact, had planned to return last season if the Jets had remained in postseason contention. So, he’s ready to play a game. The only question is: Will that come in the preseason?

“I don’t have any restrictions. I am doing keepers and roll-outs,” Rodgers said.