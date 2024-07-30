 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh: “Instinct” is Aaron Rodgers won’t play in preseason

  
Published July 30, 2024 03:11 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not played in a game since Week One of the 2023 season and the current plan is for his next game action to come in Week One of the 2024 season.

That was the word from head coach Robert Saleh when the topic of playing Rodgers in the preseason came up during a Tuesday press conference. Rodgers played in the third preseason game last year and Saleh said it was possible that he could do the same this year, but that the current thought is that Rodgers, who is coming back from a torn Achilles, will not play until the opener against the 49ers.

“My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open,” Saleh said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That the third game is the one where we’re deciding.”

The Jets will have joint practices before each of their preseason games, so Rodgers will get some work against opposing defenses this summer whether Saleh changes course or not.