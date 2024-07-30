Robert Saleh: “Instinct” is Aaron Rodgers won’t play in preseason

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not played in a game since Week One of the 2023 season and the current plan is for his next game action to come in Week One of the 2024 season.

That was the word from head coach Robert Saleh when the topic of playing Rodgers in the preseason came up during a Tuesday press conference. Rodgers played in the third preseason game last year and Saleh said it was possible that he could do the same this year, but that the current thought is that Rodgers, who is coming back from a torn Achilles, will not play until the opener against the 49ers.

“My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open,” Saleh said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That the third game is the one where we’re deciding.”

The Jets will have joint practices before each of their preseason games, so Rodgers will get some work against opposing defenses this summer whether Saleh changes course or not.