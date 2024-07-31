 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers downplays animated discussions with Garrett Wilson

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:55 PM

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson have had some animated conversations in recent days, with the videos of the two in discussion going viral. The receiver said earlier Wednesday that the discussions between the two are “truly enlightening.”

Rodgers called the perception he and Wilson are at odds “bullshit.”

“It’s a whole lot of nothing in the end,” Rodgers told Kay Adams on Up & Adams.

In his news conference, Rodgers said it was perception versus reality, with the videos not what they seem without the audio.

“He’s got to get on my page, but I have to get on his page, too, because he’s got a whole book that I need to understand fully -- skill set and ability and feel and rhythm and all the different things that he does out there,” Rodgers said after practice, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “So those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there’s usually a smile on our face afterwards -- at least one of us.”

Twice in the past four days, Rodgers and Wilson have had passionate conversations after miscommunications on the practice field. Both appeared disagreements.

Rodgers saw it more as a give-and-take.

“The best ones have always done that, and I enjoy those,” Rodgers said. “I love a good back-and-forth as long as, at the end of it, we can either agree to disagree and revisit it later and come to some sort of middle ground.”