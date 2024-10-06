 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers has two first-quarter interceptions against Vikings

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:20 AM

Before Sunday’s Jets-Vikings game from London, NFL Network pointed out that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a career 57-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio against the Vikings. That’s the best differential for one player against one team since the AFL-NFL merger.

On Sunday, that number has moved to 57-10.

Rodgers threw two interceptions in the first 15 minutes. The first one became only the FIFTH pick six of his career. (As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it ties Rodgers with Sam Darnold for 170th on the all-time list.)

There’s still plenty of time left for Rodgers and the Jets. For now, though, it’s not looking great.