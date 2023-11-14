Aaron Rodgers: I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back

During Sunday night’s game, Melissa Stark of NBC reported that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a goal of returning from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week One in mid-December.

Rodgers was asked about that report during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday. Rodgers said he “never said anything definitive” about a return date and that conversations have centered around what is possible if everything falls into line.

Rodgers said that “nothing’s changed about my timeline” and that that the Jets’ chances of making it to the postseason will join his recovery as the factors that determine whether he returns. Those chances have taken a hit the last two weeks, but Rodgers said he believes the team can turn things in a better direction.

“There’s no set date,” Rodgers said. “It could change. If I have a great week this week and next week, that could be accelerated. If we are not in it in three or four weeks, that could take it a different way. I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back, so that’s about all I can tell you at this point.”

Getting a win to complete a season sweep of the Bills would be a good way to keep those playoff hopes alive, but the Jets offense is going to need to be a lot better in order for that to happen.