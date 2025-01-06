 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: I know I can still play, it comes down to desire

  
Published January 6, 2025 07:02 AM

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t any more definitive about what the future holds for him after Sunday’s 32-20 Jets win over the Dolphins, but he was clear that a decision to stop playing wouldn’t be based on feeling like he can’t perform at a high level anymore.

Rodgers showed glimpses of the quarterback the Jets hoped to get in the season finale. He threw four touchdowns, including the 500th of his career, in the win and he and the Jets will now head into an offseason that could go a number of different directions.

Rodgers said the touchdowns are “longevity numbers” that don’t factor into his thinking about 2025 and that he needs time to figure out if he wants to keep playing before making any other decisions.

“I know I can still play,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “I know I can still do the things I need to do to be successful. It just comes down to the desire on their side and, ultimately, my desire to play. Going to take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax.”

The Jets have to hire a coach and a General Manager before they can fully chart their course for the future, so it will likely be some time before anything is decided on the Rodgers front. For now, all involved got a chance to enjoy a happy ending to a dismal season.