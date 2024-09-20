It took three games, but it happened.

Aaron Rodgers is back.

He looked like the same guy he’s always been. He moved that way. And he still throws wrist-flicking darts that whistle through the air.

Here’s the one that did it for me. A laser to tight end Tyler Conklin down the middle of the field, with plenty of Patriots in the area and none of them in position to do more than look at it.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He added 18 yards on three scrambles.

Yes, he’s back. Does his age and recent injury history create a concern every time he accelerates? Sure.

For now, though, Aaron Rodgers is back to being Aaron Rodgers. And the Jets have an offense that could vault the team into contention.