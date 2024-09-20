 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers is back

  
Published September 20, 2024 01:26 PM

It took three games, but it happened.

Aaron Rodgers is back.

He looked like the same guy he’s always been. He moved that way. And he still throws wrist-flicking darts that whistle through the air.

Here’s the one that did it for me. A laser to tight end Tyler Conklin down the middle of the field, with plenty of Patriots in the area and none of them in position to do more than look at it.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He added 18 yards on three scrambles.

Yes, he’s back. Does his age and recent injury history create a concern every time he accelerates? Sure.

For now, though, Aaron Rodgers is back to being Aaron Rodgers. And the Jets have an offense that could vault the team into contention.