Aaron Rodgers: Jets offense wants to score 30 points each week

The Jets haven’t scored 30 points in any game all season. That’s nevertheless the goal each week, according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Offensively we set our sights on scoring 30, and it was right there for us,” Rodgers told reporters after the 25-22 loss to the Patriots. “We had second and one, couldn’t convert, there’s points, missed a field goal, so there we are right there.”

Thirty wasn’t just the magic number for today. It’s the regular objective.

“Offensively, our goal has just got to be to score 30,” Rodgers said. “Doesn’t matter what the other two sides are doing. We have trust in our defense and teams, but if we’re not scoring 30, we’re underachieving. This offense can do that every single week.”

If it can, it hasn’t. And today’s loss wasn’t due to a lack of energy, the buzzword in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Steelers.

“I thought the energy was great today,” Rodgers said. “I thought guys were engaged. I thought we played with some passion. We just execution-wise didn’t do enough.”

So why is a roster that doesn’t reflect 2-6 talent struggling to win?

“Well, we’re not playing complementary football,” Rodgers said. “We haven’t put it together really since the last time we won a game where all three phases played really well. Same thing today.”

They haven’t won a game since Week 3, when they beat the Patriots on a Thursday night.

Rodgers also was asked what his message to the team would be.

“I’ll tell them,” Rodgers said.

One thing Rodgers was willing to tell reporters was that the players (like him) who have had success elsewhere have “got to lead to pull us out of this.”

“I’ve been in the darkness,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got to go in there, make peace with it.”

They first need to make peace with the fact that the 6-2 Texans are paying them a visit on Halloween. Which will be sort of like hearing the doorbell ring, opening the door, and seeing a bag on fire.