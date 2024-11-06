Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) fully participates in practice

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers turns 41 in only 26 days. And, for now, he’s winning the race against Father Time.

Rodgers, who has a lingering and hamstring injury, fully participated in practice on Wednesday, six days after his team’s most recent game, a win over the Texans.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it was an abbreviated practice for the Jets, given the total number of injuries. Rodgers told reporters he wishes he had more practice reps.

Rodgers also said this is the best he has felt since Week 4.

Eight Jets didn’t practice on Wednesday: cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), and offensive lineman Tyron Smith (rest).

Limited in practice were safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel). Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) fully participated in practice.

The 3-6 Jets visit the 5-4 Cardinals on Sunday.