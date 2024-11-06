 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) fully participates in practice

  
Published November 6, 2024 04:45 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers turns 41 in only 26 days. And, for now, he’s winning the race against Father Time.

Rodgers, who has a lingering and hamstring injury, fully participated in practice on Wednesday, six days after his team’s most recent game, a win over the Texans.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it was an abbreviated practice for the Jets, given the total number of injuries. Rodgers told reporters he wishes he had more practice reps.

Rodgers also said this is the best he has felt since Week 4.

Eight Jets didn’t practice on Wednesday: cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive lineman John Simpson (groin), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), and offensive lineman Tyron Smith (rest).

Limited in practice were safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel). Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) fully participated in practice.

The 3-6 Jets visit the 5-4 Cardinals on Sunday.