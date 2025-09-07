Aaron Rodgers leads Steelers to a touchdown, 7-3 lead over Jets

Aaron Rodgers’s first snap as the Steelers quarterback didn’t go well, but things improved from there.

Rodgers was sacked by former Jets teammate Quinnen Williams for a four-yard loss on the first play of the Steelers’ first offensive possession, but the drive ended with the Steelers celebrating in the end zone. Rodgers hit wide receiver Ben Skowronek off play action and he cruised in for a 22-yard score.

The touchdown put the Steelers up 7-3 with 3:38 to play in the first half.

Rodgers also connected with DK Metcalf for a 23-yard gain on third down for Metcalf’s first catch as a Steeler and converted another third down with an 11-yard strike to tight end Pat Freiermuth. New Steeler Jonnu Smith also had a catch and Kenneth Gainwell got the nod over Jaylen Warren at running back for much of the drive.