Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Rodgers leads Steelers to a touchdown, 7-3 lead over Jets

  
Published September 7, 2025 01:23 PM

Aaron Rodgers’s first snap as the Steelers quarterback didn’t go well, but things improved from there.

Rodgers was sacked by former Jets teammate Quinnen Williams for a four-yard loss on the first play of the Steelers’ first offensive possession, but the drive ended with the Steelers celebrating in the end zone. Rodgers hit wide receiver Ben Skowronek off play action and he cruised in for a 22-yard score.

The touchdown put the Steelers up 7-3 with 3:38 to play in the first half.

Rodgers also connected with DK Metcalf for a 23-yard gain on third down for Metcalf’s first catch as a Steeler and converted another third down with an 11-yard strike to tight end Pat Freiermuth. New Steeler Jonnu Smith also had a catch and Kenneth Gainwell got the nod over Jaylen Warren at running back for much of the drive.