Aaron Rodgers, most Steelers starters won’t play vs. Bucs on Saturday

Pittsburgh’s plan for playing time in the second week of the preseason will largely be the same as the first.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Thursday press conference that most starters will not play in Saturday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

That means players like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Jalen Ramsey, and Cam Heyward — among several others — will stay on the sideline this weekend. The starters are getting their work in Thursday’s joint practice with the Bucs.

Tomlin added that linebacker Nick Herbig could potentially see some time in the game.

Mason Rudolph is set to start at quarterback with Rodgers on the shelf.