Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
Jones: 'Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year'

Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Aaron Rodgers, most Steelers starters won’t play vs. Bucs on Saturday

  
Published August 14, 2025 02:01 PM

Pittsburgh’s plan for playing time in the second week of the preseason will largely be the same as the first.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Thursday press conference that most starters will not play in Saturday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

That means players like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Jalen Ramsey, and Cam Heyward — among several others — will stay on the sideline this weekend. The starters are getting their work in Thursday’s joint practice with the Bucs.

Tomlin added that linebacker Nick Herbig could potentially see some time in the game.

Mason Rudolph is set to start at quarterback with Rodgers on the shelf.