Aaron Rodgers “not worried” about playing in the preseason

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said recently that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could make an appearance in the team’s final preseason game, but it doesn’t sound like Rodgers finds it necessary to get on the field.

The topic came up during Rodgers’s press conference on Tuesday and said he’s “not worried” about whether he gets any game action before the season opener against the 49ers. Rodgers said preseason is “not real football” and that he thinks it holds more value for players in earlier stages of their careers.

“Preseason is not what it used to be,” Rodgers said, via SNY. “It’s to see if young guys – once the lights go on and the pads go on and the tackling happens — if they can show up or if they don’t. What’s there to gain? Going out there and being back on the field in a situation where you can get hit.”

Rodgers joked that he feels more at risk of getting hit at practice and the Jets will have joint workouts with the Panthers and Giants as ways to get him work against other teams before the games start to count.