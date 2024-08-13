 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers “not worried” about playing in the preseason

  
Published August 13, 2024 02:40 PM

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said recently that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could make an appearance in the team’s final preseason game, but it doesn’t sound like Rodgers finds it necessary to get on the field.

The topic came up during Rodgers’s press conference on Tuesday and said he’s “not worried” about whether he gets any game action before the season opener against the 49ers. Rodgers said preseason is “not real football” and that he thinks it holds more value for players in earlier stages of their careers.

“Preseason is not what it used to be,” Rodgers said, via SNY. “It’s to see if young guys – once the lights go on and the pads go on and the tackling happens — if they can show up or if they don’t. What’s there to gain? Going out there and being back on the field in a situation where you can get hit.”

Rodgers joked that he feels more at risk of getting hit at practice and the Jets will have joint workouts with the Panthers and Giants as ways to get him work against other teams before the games start to count.