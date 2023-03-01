Aaron Rodgers says he’ll make a decision “soon enough”

Packers (for now at least) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat. His first interview happened on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com has transcribed the key portion of the conversation, regarding the timing of Rodgers’s decision as to whether he’ll retire or play.

“It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Rodgers said. “I remember before [Brett] Favre retired, there were times in April and May, we weren’t sure if he was going to come back because he didn’t come to any of the offseason program. Then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then said, ‘No, no, no,’ in June after OTAs, I actually want to come back and play. That’s when he was traded to the Jets. There was obviously a lot of tension that summer. For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier.

“I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life. Yourself included. But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me. I touched many of the feeling on both sides in the darkness. I’m thankful for that time.

“There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’lI make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

For now, he’s framing his decision as retire or play. If he chooses to play, the next question will whether he plays for the Packers or someone else.

Regardless of what he decides and when he decides it, the clock is ticking loudly for the Packers and potentially interested teams, especially those who have other options.