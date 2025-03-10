Aaron Rodgers, Steelers are a perfect match (even if it took Pittsburgh a while to come around)

He beat them in Super Bowl XLV. He could be joining them, soon.

From the moment it seemed obvious that the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers weren’t destined for a third year together, I started banging the Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh drum. (Here’s an item from January 1 regarding the possibility.)

It made too much sense to not happen. Which might be one of the reasons why it was slow to develop.

Now that Justin Fields could be headed to the Jets (surely, he already knows what they’ll pay), the Steelers are realizing that Rodgers is the right answer.

Maybe they knew all along. Maybe they slow-played the situation in order to soften him up. When he reached out to the Giants two weeks ago, the message was clear — no “good” teams want him. The Steelers, who contend perennially with less than Rodgers at quarterback, could end their streak of years without a playoff win by adding Rodgers to the roster.

And if he’ll do a sweetheart deal for a chance to have a final season that extends beyond Week 18, even better.

It can’t happen until after the Jets officially release Rodgers on Wednesday, but word of the impending move can emerge as soon as today. The Jets, who have no desire to keep him, have given Rodgers permission to talk to other teams.

And if Aaron becomes the most impactful Mr. Rodgers in Pittsburgh since Fred, the Steelers could get plenty of prime-time and/or standalone games. The schedule includes visits from the Packers and Vikings, and road games at the Bears, Lions, and — yes — the Jets.