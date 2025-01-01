Aaron Rodgers, Steelers could be an intriguing match

Several weeks ago, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was playing like a guy who wouldn’t have much of a market in 2025. He has improved, for the most part, in recent games. (That said, Sunday at Buffalo was not great.)

At the same time, the Steelers have lost three in a row with Russell Wilson as the starter.

When Pittsburgh added Wilson and Justin Fields in the offseason, many believed that one would emerge as the starter after 2024. With both on expiring contracts, there’s always been a chance neither will be back.

If/when Rodgers is released by the Jets, why wouldn’t the Steelers consider adding him? Several years ago, Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin exchanged playful glances. That made Rodgers a consideration for the Steelers when he left Green Bay.

At the time, the Steelers were entering their second season with Kenny Pickett. Entering 2025, the planets could line up to bring Rodgers to Pittsburgh.

Much of it depends on what happens in the postseason. If the Steelers win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season, maybe Wilson returns. If they once again go one and done, maybe Wilson will be one and done, too.

And Rodgers could be in.

For a one-year experiment, the Steelers could do worse. Rodgers can still throw it, and his arm is going nowhere. Some would be concerned he might be a pain in the butt. And maybe he would be.

He also could be thrilled to be playing for a team that is basically the Bizarro Jets.

Minimal dysfunction. Few leaks. Strong leadership. Continuity and consistency. No teenagers making personnel decisions.

In an offseason with not a ton of teams looking for new starters, the Steelers might be. And Rodgers might be the right answer, for at least a season.