Aaron Rodgers’ streak of starts without a 300-yard game ties the longest in a decade

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t passed for 300 yards in a game since leading the Packers to a win over the Bears on December 12, 2021. Few quarterbacks start for so long without hitting the 300-yard threshold.

Rodgers has now started 28 consecutive games (including the playoffs) without hitting 300 yards, which is the NFL’s longest active streak and tied for the longest in the last decade with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields and Josh Allen, all of whom had 28-game streaks that they snapped by throwing for 300 yards in Game 29.

If Rodgers doesn’t throw for 300 yards on Monday night against the Bills, he’ll have a streak of 29 straight starts without 300 yards, which would be the longest streak since Byron Leftwich started 31 consecutive games for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers over a span from 2004 to 2012 and didn’t have 300 yards in any of them.

Less than two months from his 41st birthday, Rodgers no longer looks like the MVP quarterback he was four times in his NFL career. Jets fans are still waiting to see him play a great game.