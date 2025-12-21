 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Aaron Rodgers takes 18-8 record into Lions reunion

  
Published December 21, 2025 01:44 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last faced the Lions nearly three years ago, in his final game with the Packers. The loss at Lambeau Field kept Green Bay from making it to the playoffs.

On Sunday, Rodgers has a chance to throw a wrench into Detroit’s playoff hopes.

Rodgers takes an 18-8 all-time record against Detroit to Ford Field for Sunday’s Steelers-Lions game. His first loss happened in 2010, a late-season game he exited with a concussion.

He started 9-1 against the Lions. Which means he’s gone 9-7 since then. Ten years ago this month, an incredible Hail Mary won a Thursday night game at Detroit.

The Lions, at 8-6, are hanging on by a thread in a top heavy NFC playoff field. The Steelers can lose the next two and still win the AFC North by beating the Ravens in Week 18.

The best news for the Lions? They’re 15-0 after a loss since 2022. A win today would tie the longest regular-season record, set by the Broncos from 1984-88.