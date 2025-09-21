Aaron Rodgers throws 509th career touchdown pass, moving ahead of Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers has moved ahead of the man he took over for in Green Bay and into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf in the second quarter today in New England, the 509th touchdown pass of his career, to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead.

That moved him one ahead of Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor as the Packers’ starting quarterback, as the No. 4 all-time touchdown passer in NFL history.

The NFL record for career touchdown passes is owned by Tom Brady, who retired with 649 touchdowns. That record is probably out of reach for a very, very long time.

Drew Brees is next with 571 touchdown passes, followed by Peyton Manning with 539. Rodgers has a chance to pass Manning this year. If Rodgers plays next year, he has a chance to pass Brees.

Favre, who retired with a then-record 508 career touchdown passes, is now No. 5 all-time.