 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers throws 509th career touchdown pass, moving ahead of Brett Favre

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:47 PM

Aaron Rodgers has moved ahead of the man he took over for in Green Bay and into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf in the second quarter today in New England, the 509th touchdown pass of his career, to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead.

That moved him one ahead of Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor as the Packers’ starting quarterback, as the No. 4 all-time touchdown passer in NFL history.

The NFL record for career touchdown passes is owned by Tom Brady, who retired with 649 touchdowns. That record is probably out of reach for a very, very long time.

Drew Brees is next with 571 touchdown passes, followed by Peyton Manning with 539. Rodgers has a chance to pass Manning this year. If Rodgers plays next year, he has a chance to pass Brees.

Favre, who retired with a then-record 508 career touchdown passes, is now No. 5 all-time.