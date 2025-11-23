 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers will not play on Sunday at the Bears

  
Published November 23, 2025 10:58 AM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes to say he owns the Bears. On Sunday, he’ll be leasing them to Mason Rudolph.

Via multiple reports — which may or may not have followed coach Mike Tomlin saying it to Evan Washburn of CBS — Rodgers will not play on Sunday, due to the fractured wrist he suffered seven days ago against the Bengals.

Mason Rudolph gets the start for the 6-4 Steelers against the 7-3 Bears.

Rodgers had been pushing to play, obviously. He wanted to keep playing after the injury happened, late in the first half of the Week 11 game. He surely wanted to go in what would have been his last game ever at Soldier Field. Rodgers has been nudged to the sideline instead.

As mentioned earlier, maybe it means he’ll be out for several weeks. Maybe it means the Steelers feel better with Rudolph at 100 percent versus Rodgers at something less than that.

The question now becomes whether we’ll see Rodgers against the Bills next Sunday and/or the following Sunday in Baltimore, or whether Rudolph (who gave the Bills a run for their money in a 2023 playoff game) will keep going. One key factor will be whether Rudolph can deliver a win in the Windy City later today.