Aaron Rodgers will try to practice in some capacity on Thursday

Aaron Rodgers does not intend to miss much time — if any at all — with the left wrist fracture he suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Bengals.

While Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday, he told reporters after the session that he would like to be on the field in some capacity on Thursday.

“We’ll try to get back on the field tomorrow and see what we can do,” Rodgers said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com.

Rodgers noted he’s been doing a lot of rehab, saying that he was grateful to get that time on Wednesday after suffering the painful injury late in the second quarter on Sunday.

“The second-down play is when it happened,” Rodgers said. “I was in a lot of pain, we were late in the play clock. I called timeout and came over. I felt like I could go one more play and then went in and got it checked out.”

Rodgers added that he and the club are “working through” getting him a brace that will work for him. He will have to be medically cleared to play because it’s not a matter of pain tolerance, and is more about safety.

“I’ve got to get the OK and I’ve got to feel like I can protect myself,” Rodgers said.

If Rodgers is unavailable, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start against the Bears.