MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies
Best Arbitrage Plays to Win Your Fantasy League in 2023
IMSA SportsCar Championship at Road America: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
Sando: Burrow ‘way ahead’ of Herbert in QB tier

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason

  
Published August 1, 2023 01:50 PM

Aaron Rodgers has not played in the preseason since 2018, but the quarterback’s move to a new team could lead to a different approach this summer.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said recently that Rodgers will not play in the team’s first three preseason games and will only play in the team’s final preseason finale against the Giants if he felt the team’s starters need more work. During a Tuesday press conference, Rodgers said he’s open to the idea.

Rodgers told reporters he “wouldn’t mind” playing against the Giants. Rodgers said last year that he doesn’t “see any benefit” to playing one series in the preseason, so any appearance would likely last a little longer than that.

The Jets will also have joint practices ahead of their preseason games against the Panthers and Buccaneers, so Rodgers will have a chance to work against opposing defenses this summer even if the team opts against putting him in one of their exhibition contests.