Aaron Rodgers’s criticism of Jets ownership is scrubbed from official record of his remarks

On Tuesday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some interesting things to say about the importance of ownership support for coaches and General Managers when things aren’t going well.

On Wednesday, he acknowledged that such support historically (and more recently) has not been provided by ownership of the New York Jets.

It was a compelling moment from his midweek press conference. It was apparently a little too compelling for the Jets.

The comments appear nowhere in the transcript of his remarks, or in the video of the press availability — either on the team’s official website or on the team’s YouTube channel.

It’s not the first time a team has scrubbed certain remarks from the official account of a press conference. When it happens, it’s not an accident.

Not that ownership of the Jets specifically ordered the deletion. But someone decided that it wouldn’t be prudent to include those comments in the official record, even though they were indeed part of the official press conference. (Here’s a snippet of what didn’t land in the video.)

It’s just another kernel of proof that points to Rodgers not being with the Jets. As Simms and I surmised on Thursday’s PFT Live, Rodgers is framing the inevitable divorce as the Jets not wanting Rodgers in 2025 — regardless of whether he’d want to return to the Jets.

Indeed, he has said wants them to decide they want him before he’ll even consider whether to return.

It would be a shock if that happens. The new regime will want to move on from the move that helped make the former regime the former regime. They won’t want Rodgers back.

And Rodgers can then claim the narrative that they didn’t want him. Which will make for a more interesting story in 2025, when he’s playing for someone else.

Like maybe the Giants.