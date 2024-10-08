Aaron Rodgers’s Tuesday visit to Pat McAfee’s show becomes must-see TV

During football season, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears every Tuesday on Pat McAfee’s show. Today’s visit will be the most compelling since the day Rodgers declared his intention to play for the Jets.

Much can be learned, based on the questions from McAfee, A.J. Hawk, and company.

What did Rodgers know and when did he know it about the firing of coach Robert Saleh?

Did they ask Rodgers for input? For approval?

Does he disagree with the decision? The timing?

Does he think this will make the team better?

Is this the result of the “driving force” that was trying to create a wedge between him and Saleh?

What Rodgers says and how he says it will be very interesting. And revealing. The man who loves to externalize blame will have to blame someone today. The biggest question is whether he blames Saleh, Joe Douglas, Nathaniel Hackett, himself, or the “woke mob.”