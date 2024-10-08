 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_dps_salehfired_241008.jpg
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start
nbc_pft_adams_241008.jpg
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
nbc_pft_saintsloss_241008.jpg
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_dps_salehfired_241008.jpg
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start
nbc_pft_adams_241008.jpg
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
nbc_pft_saintsloss_241008.jpg
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers’s Tuesday visit to Pat McAfee’s show becomes must-see TV

  
Published October 8, 2024 10:58 AM

During football season, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears every Tuesday on Pat McAfee’s show. Today’s visit will be the most compelling since the day Rodgers declared his intention to play for the Jets.

Much can be learned, based on the questions from McAfee, A.J. Hawk, and company.

What did Rodgers know and when did he know it about the firing of coach Robert Saleh?

Did they ask Rodgers for input? For approval?

Does he disagree with the decision? The timing?

Does he think this will make the team better?

Is this the result of the “driving force” that was trying to create a wedge between him and Saleh?

What Rodgers says and how he says it will be very interesting. And revealing. The man who loves to externalize blame will have to blame someone today. The biggest question is whether he blames Saleh, Joe Douglas, Nathaniel Hackett, himself, or the “woke mob.”