nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Abdul Carter serves another benching, misses first quarter Monday night

  
Published December 1, 2025 09:18 PM

For the second time in three games, the Giants benched rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter was on the sideline, dressed in a winter coat, for the entire first quarter. The Patriots had two possessions in the first 15 minutes, but only because Marcus Jones returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that Carter violated team rules by missing a Giants’ team responsibility.

Carter was benched for the first defensive series of the Week 11 game against the Packers for what he called “a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team.” But he took issue with a report concerning the specific mistake he made.

He denied sleeping through a 15-minute walkthrough and instead said he was in a recovery bed in the training facility as part of his training regimen.