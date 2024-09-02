 Skip navigation
Adam Peters: Commanders are not in a rebuild, we are trying to win right now

  
September 2, 2024

The Commanders have a first-year general manager in Adam Peters, a first-year head coach in Dan Quinn, and a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. But they don’t see themselves as a rebuilding team.

Peters said on 106.7 The Fan that they believe they’re a team that can win in 2024, not a team that is only building for the future.

“Make no mistake about it,” Peters said. “It’s not a rebuild, it’s a recalibration, and we are trying to win right now. We do have goals to be really good this season.”

Washington hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2016 and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005. Fans are eager to win, and don’t want to wait. Peters doesn’t think they have to wait.