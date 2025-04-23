 Skip navigation
Adam Peters: Commanders won’t hesitate to make trades with Eagles, Cowboys or Giants

  
Published April 23, 2025 03:58 PM

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters says he’s open for business on trades, including with the three other teams in the NFC East.

Despite a perception in some circles that a trade with a division rival is risky because it can give an opponent a player who might beat you in the future, Peters said he’s be willing to trade with the Eagles, Cowboys or Giants because he approaches any trade by looking at whether it benefits the Commanders. What the other team might do with a draft pick the Commanders send them isn’t Peters’ concern.

“I don’t personally believe in being scared about trading with a team within the division,” Peters said. “If you think the trade’s a good value for you . . . then definitely consider it.”

Peters said he’d like to add picks and is open to trading back, which could mean moving down from the 29th overall pick in a trade with the Eagles at No. 32 overall in the first round, or the Giants at No. 34 overall in the second round. If that option presents itself, Peters wouldn’t hesitate to make a move that he thinks can improve his roster, even knowing that the Eagles or Giants would be doing it because they think it would improve their roster.