 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen: Bryce Young has just earned respect

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:18 PM

The Panthers didn’t win on Sunday, but it was still another good day for quarterback Bryce Young’s redemption arc.

The Chiefs led 27-16 going into the fourth quarter, but Young led two scoring drives that tied the game with 1:46 left to play. After Patrick Mahomes did his thing to get the Chiefs into field goal range and win the game, Young’s teammates were effusive in their praise for the second-year quarterback’s work on and off the field.

Young addressed the team after the loss and cornerback Jaycee Horn said it showed that the quarterback “is a real dog” for telling them that it is “not a fluke where we just played toe-to-toe on the best team in the league.” Wide receiver Adam Thielen said he doesn’t think Young would have done that before being benched early this season and said “guys have been rallying around him just because of his progression he’s made.”

“I think he’s just earned his respect when you play on the field and prepare the right way,” Thielen said, via the team’s website. “You start to earn respect for your teammates, and you feel like you can have those conversations.”

Head coach Dave Canales avoided making any declarations about the long-term future at quarterback in Carolina, but said Young has “continued to show us the progress we’re looking for” and that’s the biggest statement anyone with the team can make about where things are going.