Adam Thielen “definitely encouraged” about playing this week

Bryce Young is set to make his fourth straight start at quarterback when the Panthers face the Chiefs this weekend and the team expects to have rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in the lineup with him for the first time.

They also hope wide receiver Adam Thielen will be available for the first time since Young returned to the lineup. Thielen has been out with a hamstring injury since Week Three, but he’s been practicing for the last few weeks and returned to the active roster during the team’s bye week.

After Monday’s practice, the veteran wideout said he’s feeling good about his chances of being in action against Kansas City.

“I mean, obviously a lot of days from now until the game, but encouraged with how today went,” Thielen said, via the team’s website. “But still have to gain some ground to feel really good about playing on Sunday, but definitely encouraged, took full advantage of the week and excited to at least be back out there moving around and being with my team.”

Thielen was Young’s top target during the 2023 season and getting him back should help the quarterback build on the encouraging play of the last couple of games.