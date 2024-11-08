 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu ruled out for Sunday vs. Giants

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:26 AM

The Panthers will not have two key offensive players as they take on the Giants in Germany this weekend.

Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu have both been ruled out for the contest.

Neither player was able to practice all week.

Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) may be able to make his debut on Sunday after he was a full participant in practice all week. Brooks, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college. He’s officially questionable for the contest.

Linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) is in a similar situation, listed as questionable after he was a full participant in practice all week.

Safety Jammie Robinson (knee) is doubtful. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), tight end Tommy Tremble (back), and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (quad) are all questionable.