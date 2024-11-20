 Skip navigation
Adam Thielen limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 20, 2024 03:08 PM

Panthers receiver Adam Thielen said earlier this week that he’s encouraged about potentially playing against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Thielen, who was activated to the 53-man roster during the bye week, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He’s been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.

He’s caught eight passes for 109 yards with a touchdown so far in 2024.

Running back Miles Sanders (ankle), guard Damien Lewis (illness), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), and defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (rest) did not practice.

Outside linebacker Amare Barno (knee), offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf), defensive end LaBryan Ray (hand), and safety Xavier Woods (shoulder) were limited.

Outside linebacker DJ Johnson (concussion) and running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) were full participants. Brooks is looking likely to make his debut against Kansas City this week.