Adrian Peterson remains in jail, charged with DWI, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson remained in jail on Monday, charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, the Associated Press reports.

Peterson was arrested on Sunday morning in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston.

It’s the second DWI arrest in seven months for Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP.

He was still in the Fort Bend County Jail on Monday, the AP reported.

The three-time league rushing champion was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minneapolis in April after he appeared at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Police stopped him for speeding.

The three-time league rushing champion gained 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns in 15 seasons, including 10 with the Vikings.