Adrian Wilson was arrested in June on domestic violence-related charges

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adrian Wilson was arrested in June on domestic violence-related charges

  
Published July 9, 2024 04:36 PM

Adrian Wilson, a former Panthers and Cardinals front office executive, was arrested in early June on domestic violence-related charges, according to a report from TheAthletic.com.

Carolina confirmed over the weekend that Wilson had quietly left the organization. But the Panthers did not comment further on the reason for his departure.

Wilson, 44, was arrested just after 6 a.m. on June 1 and charged with assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, a Scottsdale police spokesperson confirmed to TheAtheltic.com on Tuesday. The charges are misdemeanors and Wilson’s next court date is a management conference on July 16.

The Cardinals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2001 draft and he played for the franchise through the 2012 season. After his playing career ended, he then rejoined Arizona as a regional scout in 2015. He was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 and vice president of pro scouting in 2021.

He served as the co-General Manager for Arizona toward the end of the 2022 season.

Carolina then hired Wilson in early 2023 to be the team’s vice president of player personnel.

The report from TheAthletic.com notes the Panthers referred the outlet to the organization’s statement from over the weekend when asked if the club was aware of Wilson’s arrest.