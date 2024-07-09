Adrian Wilson was arrested in June on domestic violence-related charges

Adrian Wilson, a former Panthers and Cardinals front office executive, was arrested in early June on domestic violence-related charges, according to a report from TheAthletic.com.

Carolina confirmed over the weekend that Wilson had quietly left the organization. But the Panthers did not comment further on the reason for his departure.

Wilson, 44, was arrested just after 6 a.m. on June 1 and charged with assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, a Scottsdale police spokesperson confirmed to TheAtheltic.com on Tuesday. The charges are misdemeanors and Wilson’s next court date is a management conference on July 16.

The Cardinals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2001 draft and he played for the franchise through the 2012 season. After his playing career ended, he then rejoined Arizona as a regional scout in 2015. He was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 and vice president of pro scouting in 2021.

He served as the co-General Manager for Arizona toward the end of the 2022 season.

Carolina then hired Wilson in early 2023 to be the team’s vice president of player personnel.

The report from TheAthletic.com notes the Panthers referred the outlet to the organization’s statement from over the weekend when asked if the club was aware of Wilson’s arrest.