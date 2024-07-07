 Skip navigation
Panthers, V.P. of player personnel Adrian Wilson part ways

  
Published July 7, 2024 10:24 AM

Adrian Wilson is on the move.

The Panthers V.P. of player personnel quietly has left the team. The change first came to our attention because someone noticed that he no longer appears on the team’s web site.

The Panthers have confirmed that Wilson no longer works for the organization.

“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” a team spokesperson told PFT on Sunday morning. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

Wilson took a job with the Panthers just a year ago, in February 2023. It was a homecoming for the High Point, North Carolina, who played college football at N.C. State.

A member of the Cardinals Ring of Honor for his excellence as a safety from 2001 through 2012, Wilson spent four seasons in Arizona as a regional scout, two as director of pro scouting, and two as V.P. of pro scouting. He finished the 2022 season as interim co-General Manager, after the firing of Steve Keim.

Wilson was linked to the G.M. job in Jacksonville in 2022, potentially in partnership with Byron Leftwich as head coach. That never came to fruition.

He becomes yet another short-time employee of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. From David Tepper’s football team to his soccer team, the hinge on the swinging door never has much of a chance to get rusty.