AFC Championship Game: Chiefs lead Bills 21-16 at halftime

The Bills defense faces a big drive coming out of halftime.

The Chiefs lead 21-16 and get the ball to start the second half.

Kansas City scored 14 consecutive points after Buffalo had taken a 10-7 lead. Mahomes threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter and then ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:55 left after the Bills went three-and-out.

The Bills, though, answered with Mack Hollins’ 34-yard catch of a Josh Allen pass while being interfered with by Trent McDuffie with 23 seconds left in the half. Buffalo took the extra point off the board when Justin Reid was offsides, and Allen was stopped on a run on the 2-point try.

The Chiefs had touchdown drives of 90, 70 and 34.

On their final touchdown of the half, Nikko Remigio returned a punt 41 yards to the Buffalo 34 before Dorian Williams saved the touchdown, if only briefly. On third-and-5 from the Buffalo 29, Worthy made a spectacular 26-yard catch. He pulled the ball out of the hands of Bills cornerback Cole Bishop, who has replaced Christian Benford (concussion). The Bills challenged the ruling on the field of a catch as the tip of the ball hit the ground as Bishop and Worthy battled for it, but replay let the play stand.

Three plays later, Mahomes ran it in.

The Chiefs outgained the Bills 217 to 183, with 86 coming on the ground. Kareem Hunt ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Mahomes had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes went 10-of-13 for 132 yards and a touchdown, with Worthy catching five for 52 yards and a touchdown.

He did lose a fumble with the Chiefs driving, and the Bills converted it into a touchdown on James’ Cook’s 6-yard run.

Allen is 13-of-20 for 150 yards and a touchdown, with Hollins catching two for 41 and Khalil Shakir five for 41. Cook has four carries for 23 yards.