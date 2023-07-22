AFL All-Star Miller Farr dies at 80

Miller Farr, who was an all-star in the American Football League with the Houston Oilers and had a 10-year pro football career, has died at the age of 80.

After starring at Wichita State as one of the best kickoff and punt returners in the country, Farr was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 1965, then was traded to the Chargers, and then traded again to the Oilers.

In Houston he had his best three seasons: He was an all-star cornerback each year from 1967 to 1969 and led the AFL with 10 interceptions, 264 interception return yards and three pick-sixes in 1967.

Farr then went to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1970, and he finished his NFL career with the Lions in 1973, playing with his brother, Mel Farr.

Farr concluded his pro football career with a season in the World Football League in 1974.